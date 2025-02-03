$1 Million to Find Your Soulmate? The ‘Million Dollar Matchmaking’ Service Is Here—But Are You Ready for the Price Tag?

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and while most people are scrambling for the perfect gift or romantic gesture, one matchmaking service is offering a slightly more extravagant approach to finding true love. Enter Million Dollar Matchmaking, a high-end, L.A.-based service that promises to find you your soulmate—if you’re willing to fork over a cool $1 million.

The service, launched by the matchmaking company Three Day Rule, is offering a one-year program where they’ll do everything for you in the pursuit of love—no legwork required. In fact, it sounds like a luxury dating experience that might leave you wondering if the price tag is just a little bit too high—or if it’s the best investment you’ll ever make.

Here’s what you get for your hefty fee:

A Dedicated Recruiter – These recruiters aren’t just browsing dating apps; they’re flying across the country to meet people at bars, gyms, concerts, and more, seeking out potential matches. The best part? They offer unlimited matches, all with full background checks for that extra peace of mind. A Matchmaker – Forget awkward first dates and bad chemistry. Your personal matchmaker works to ensure you’re paired with the right people, plans your dates with “minute detail,” and ensures everything runs smoothly so you can focus on building a connection. A Dating Coach – We all know the struggle of figuring out what to wear or how to behave on a first date. Your dating coach steps in to help you and your potential partners polish your looks, refine your dating etiquette, and make sure you’re ready to charm with every interaction. The Engagement Bonus – And if things go really well? If you get engaged less than six months after the program ends, they’ll throw in a THREE-carat engagement ring as a sweet incentive.

But here’s the catch—Three Day Rule is only accepting three clients for this service, and they already have a long list of applicants (over 100 applied on day one!). Of course, with the hefty price tag, most of us can only dream of such a luxury. But for those with deep pockets and high expectations, this could be the ultimate “matchmaking hack.”

The real kicker? Airports are one of the recruiter’s secret spots. Why? Because business travelers often have tons of time to kill, making it a prime location for matchmaking conversations. So, next time you’re flying, maybe try dressing up a little nicer—you never know who might be scouting for you.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, this extravagant service serves as a reminder that while some are willing to spend millions searching for the one, if you’ve already found your soulmate, consider yourself truly lucky. After all, spending a year and $1 million only to end up single… now that’s a heartbreak we’d prefer to avoid.

(SF Gate / KGO)