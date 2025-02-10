102-Year-Old Eagles Fan Eloise Brown Gets the Surprise of a Lifetime with Super Bowl Trip!

When you’re a lifelong fan of a team, there are moments you dream of, but for Eloise Brown, those dreams came true in the most incredible way at the age of 102. This Super Bowl weekend, Eloise got the surprise of a lifetime – a trip to New Orleans to see her Philadelphia Eagles play in Super Bowl 59.

Born and raised in Philly, Eloise has been supporting the Eagles for decades, experiencing the highs and lows of the team over the years. But this year, the Eagles had a special surprise in store for her. Last week, the team reached out to Eloise and told her they were sending her to New Orleans to see the big game. And as if that wasn’t enough, Eloise got to celebrate the Eagles’ victory in the most memorable way possible – right alongside the players and fans.

The Eagles posted a heartwarming video on Saturday showing Eloise’s reaction when she learned she was going to the Super Bowl. The excitement was clear in her eyes, and her joy was contagious. When the Eagles clinched the victory last night, Eloise was right there to cheer them on. Her lifelong loyalty to the team came full circle as she celebrated with a smile that said it all.

Throughout her 102 years, Eloise has witnessed a lot of history – but seeing her beloved Eagles win the Super Bowl in person was a moment she will cherish forever. And for Eagles fans everywhere, the story of Eloise Brown is a reminder of what being a true sports fan is all about: passion, dedication, and making memories that last a lifetime.

It’s safe to say Eloise’s Super Bowl experience was a dream come true – for both her and the Eagles. Here’s to more moments of joy and celebration for this incredible fan!

(Here’s the video they posted on Saturday, and here she is celebrating the win last night.)