105-Year-Old Woman Gets the Ultimate Birthday Bash—a Rave!

When you turn 105, you deserve a party that’s as legendary as you are—and Hilda Jackson’s retirement home absolutely delivered. Instead of tea and biscuits, Hilda rang in her birthday with a full-on rave—yes, you read that right.

Hilda, who lives in England, originally got the idea (allegedly) from her 81-year-old nephew, who thought a rave would be the perfect way to celebrate her incredible milestone. And while Hilda isn’t entirely sure she asked for a rave, she happily went along with it—because why not?

The retirement home pulled out all the stops, turning the common area into a neon-lit dance floor, complete with club music, glow sticks, and party vibes. The highlight? Watching Hilda and her friends bust a move, proving that the love of dance knows no age limit.

“I enjoyed every minute of it,” Hilda told reporters, adding that she’s always been a dancer at heart—though she usually prefers ballroom to bass drops.

The now-viral video of Hilda’s rave shows her surrounded by fellow residents and staff, dancing and laughing in what might be the most wholesome nightclub scene of all time. And honestly, if this isn’t life goals, what is?

So let this be a reminder to us all: whether you’re 25 or 105, never say no to a dance party. And if you ever need inspiration for a birthday celebration, just ask yourself—what would Hilda do?

The Guardian

(Here’s a video. It gets a little more ravy around :51.)