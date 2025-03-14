76% of Americans Are Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day This Weekend—Here’s How!

Get ready to see a sea of green, because 76% of Americans are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this weekend! Since the holiday falls on a Monday, most of us are starting the festivities early—because who wants to nurse a Guinness hangover at work?

A new survey reveals exactly how we plan to celebrate, and some of the results are no surprise:

🍀 48% will wear green – Women are more likely to do it (53%) than men (44%), so fellas, don’t be surprised if you get pinched!

🍀 28% will hit the bars – Expect the pubs to be packed, especially with men, as 32% of guys plan to go out, compared to 24% of women. Looks like it might be a bit of a “bangers” party!

🍀 26% will feast on Irish food – Corned beef, shepherd’s pie, and Irish soda bread are on the menu. (But let’s be honest, does a Shamrock Shake count? Asking for a friend.)

🍀 23% will have a festive drink – Whether it’s a frosty green beer, a hearty Guinness, or a smooth sip of Irish whiskey, plenty of people are raising a glass to the Emerald Isle.

🍀 22% plan to cook Irish food – For those who prefer a home-cooked meal, expect kitchens to be filled with the smell of potatoes, cabbage, and lots of butter.

And for those who like to keep it low-key, 19% plan to watch a St. Paddy’s-themed movie or TV show. Popular picks? “The Boondock Saints”, a cult-classic crime thriller, and the 1993 horror flick “Leprechaun”, featuring a young Jennifer Aniston before she became everyone’s favorite “Friend.”

So whether you’re dressing up, drinking up, or just chilling with a movie, there’s a way for everyone to get into the St. Paddy’s spirit. Just remember to hydrate, because Monday is coming fast! 🍻