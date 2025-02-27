8-Year-Old Hero Saves Great-Grandmother from Fire in Alaska

Here’s a heartwarming good news story that reminds us all that heroes can come in the smallest packages. Last week, an 8-year-old boy in Alaska became a hero when a fire broke out in his family’s home in the middle of the night.

Without hesitation, the young boy did what any hero would do—he jumped 10 feet out of a window to run for help and get his great-grandmother out of the house. The fire caused burns on her arm, but thanks to his swift actions, she is expected to recover and is in stable condition.

This incredible act of bravery proves that age is no barrier when it comes to stepping up and doing what’s needed in a crisis. It’s a story that will inspire anyone who hears it—and certainly leaves us in awe of this amazing little hero!

Full Article