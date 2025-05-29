A Hero Remembered: ABC Uncovers Lost Footage of Medal of Honor Recipient Capt. Riley Pitts for His Family

In a powerful Memorial Day tribute, ABC News delivered something no one expected — a piece of history that brought a family face-to-face with a hero they lost over 50 years ago.

Captain Riley Leroy Pitts, the first Black officer to receive the Medal of Honor, was killed in Vietnam in 1967. Though his valor has long been etched in history books, his family never imagined they’d see him again — not in motion, not speaking, not remembered so vividly.

That changed when his widow caught an unexpected glimpse of him in a PBS documentary on Muhammad Ali. In the background of a segment discussing Ali’s stance as a conscientious objector, there was Riley Pitts — a ghost from the past, standing tall in grainy footage. The clip had come from ABC’s archives, and that sparked a mission.

ABC News went digging. What they found was more than just a soundbite — it was a window into the soul of a soldier. They unearthed rare footage, including an interview from 1967, when a reporter spoke with the men who had served under Captain Pitts shortly after his death. These soldiers didn’t just speak of his military skills — they spoke of respect, compassion, and unshakable leadership.

When Pitts’ wife and son watched the footage, tears flowed. It was the first time in decades they’d seen him alive on screen, speaking and leading — proof of the impact he had on those around him, and of the love his men still carried in his memory.

Captain Riley Pitts wasn’t just a trailblazer in military history — he was a man who led with integrity, earned the loyalty of his troops, and left behind a legacy still echoing through the generations.

Thanks to ABC’s unexpected discovery, this Memorial Day became more than a remembrance — it became a reunion, and a reminder that heroes never truly vanish… sometimes, they just wait in the reels of forgotten film.