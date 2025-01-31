Amy Schumer’s Ozempic Nightmare: Lost 30 Pounds, But Was Left Bedridden and Exhausted

Ozempic has been making headlines as a miracle weight-loss drug, but for comedian Amy Schumer, the experience was anything but miraculous. Three years ago, she decided to give the medication a shot, hoping to shed some pounds. While she did lose a quick 30 pounds, the side effects were so severe that they left her bedridden and questioning whether it was all worth it.

In a candid revelation, Schumer shared how she felt after taking the drug. “I was like, vomiting, and then you have no energy,” she said, recalling how the weight melted off but at a hefty cost. “My son’s like, ‘Can you play tag?’ I’m like, ‘I can’t.’ I was shriveling.”

Schumer explained that she couldn’t even lift her head off the pillow, making the idea of losing weight seem pointless when her quality of life was so compromised. “What’s the point?” she said. Despite her tough experience, she acknowledged that others might have a better response, saying, “God bless them.”

So, why did Schumer have such a bad reaction when others seem to handle Ozempic just fine? It turns out she may have a genetic factor that contributed to her nausea. She revealed that she has a gene called GDF15, which makes her “extremely prone” to feeling nauseous. This might have played a significant role in her struggle with the medication, suggesting that Ozempic may not be suitable for everyone, especially those with certain genetic predispositions.

For Schumer, the rapid weight loss came with a huge price. The exhaustion and vomiting were too much to bear, and ultimately, the drug wasn’t worth the results for her. While Ozempic has been touted as a solution for many looking to lose weight, Schumer’s story serves as a reminder that it’s not a one-size-fits-all approach. The side effects can be severe, and what works for some might not be the best option for others.

Her experience highlights the importance of listening to your body and consulting with a healthcare professional when considering weight loss treatments. So, for now, it seems Schumer’s focus will remain on finding a healthier, more sustainable way to feel her best.