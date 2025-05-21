Anonymous Hero Saves 87-Year-Old Man with CPR in Montreal—Family Seeks to Say Thanks

A Montreal family is searching for an anonymous hero who may have single-handedly saved their loved one’s life.

Last Thursday, an 87-year-old man was enjoying a simple walk through his Montreal neighborhood when the unexpected struck: he suffered a sudden heart attack, collapsing to the ground.

But luck—and humanity—was on his side.

A random stranger rushed to his side and immediately began performing CPR, tirelessly working for nearly 20 minutes until paramedics arrived. Thanks to this fast action, medics were able to stabilize the man and get him to a hospital. But the rescuer, as quickly as they appeared, vanished without a word—leaving no name, no contact info, just the life they saved in their wake.

The man’s condition took another hit with a second heart attack at the hospital, but his family reports that he has now “turned a corner” and is on the road to recovery.

Now, that family is determined to track down the anonymous lifesaver to offer their deepest thanks.

“This person gave our father a second chance,” one relative said. “We don’t know who they are, but we’re hoping someone in the neighborhood might.”

The story has struck a chord with Montrealers and beyond, serving as a powerful reminder of the quiet heroism that walks among us. No cape, no spotlight—just someone who acted without hesitation when it mattered most.

If this mystery responder ever sees this: thank you. Your hands, heart, and presence made all the difference.