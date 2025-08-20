Austin Butler Gets Baseball Booty for Role in ‘Caught Stealing’!

In a move that has Hollywood buzzing, Austin Butler, the heartthrob of the silver screen, is taking method acting to a whole new level. For his latest role in ‘Caught Stealing’, directed by the visionary Darren Aronofsky, Austin plays a former baseball player. But it wasn’t just about learning how to swing a bat or throw a pitch; it was all about the behind!

That’s right, folks! To truly embody the character, Austin had to focus on one specific area: his derriere. Director Aronofsky ensured that Austin had all the inspiration he needed by sending him a collection of photographs dedicated to the ample assets of baseball players. “Look how thick they are!” Aronofsky would exclaim, urging Austin to embrace the hefty hustle of America’s favorite pastime.

In a recent interview, Austin shared, “I actually have a whole section of just baseball players’ asses that Darren would send me.” And what was the result of all this focused preparation? A rigorous routine of hip thrusters that left Austin with a well-sculpted silhouette. However, the downside is that his tailored pants are now a thing of the past, thanks to his new and improved posterior.

Set to hit theaters on August 29th, ‘Caught Stealing’ promises to be a cinematic home run. With Austin Butler’s dedication and Aronofsky’s eye for detail, audiences can expect a film that captures the spirit of baseball with a touch of Hollywood glamour.

So, whether you’re a fan of Austin, baseball, or just an aficionado of fine acting, make sure you catch ‘Caught Stealing’ and see Austin’s hard work in action. It’s not just about the game; it’s about the gain!