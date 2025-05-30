Billboard’s Top 100 Country Artists of the 21st Century: Kenny Chesney Tops a List Meant to Stir Up Dust

Get ready to argue at the cookout—Billboard just gave country fans a brand new reason to holler.

The music bible released its list of the Top 100 Country Artists of the 21st Century, and whether you’re Team Carrie or Team Chesney, there’s no way to scroll this list without getting fired up.

Here’s how the Top 10 breaks down:

Kenny Chesney Tim McGraw Taylor Swift Toby Keith Keith Urban Rascal Flatts Luke Combs Jason Aldean Blake Shelton Carrie Underwood

Topping the list is Kenny Chesney, the beachside balladeer with more #1s than sunscreen bottles. Right behind him is Tim McGraw, whose 2000s dominance was nothing short of dynasty-level. And yes, Taylor Swift takes the #3 spot—even though she packed up her country roots for pop superstardom long ago.

Toby Keith and Keith Urban round out the top five, followed by a mix of enduring duos (Rascal Flatts), new-era hitmakers (Luke Combs), and reality-show royalty (Blake Shelton and Carrie Underwood).

But perhaps the real drama lies further down the chart. Morgan Wallen, who just made history with 37 songs on the Hot 100, lands at #11. Chris Stapleton—the soulful outlaw with critical and commercial acclaim—sits at #16. Even more eyebrow-raising: Elvis Presley somehow shows up at #64, and Dolly Parton barely slides in at #98.

And how did Billboard come up with the list? That’s unclear. No methodology was provided—no sales figures, no streaming metrics, no radio spins. So it could’ve been stats, vibes, or a few dart throws at a corkboard.

Either way, the list has done exactly what it was designed to do: light a fire under country fans, crank up the discourse, and maybe send you into a back-catalog listening binge.

So who got snubbed? Who’s too high? Too low? That’s for you to shout about. Welcome to country music’s newest rodeo — and everyone’s got an opinion.