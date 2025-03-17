Blake Shelton Announces First Album in 4 Years—”For Recreational Use Only” Drops This May!

Blake Shelton is officially back with new music, and he’s bringing the good times with him! After a four-year break from releasing albums, Shelton just announced his next project: “For Recreational Use Only”, set to drop on May 9th.

The album marks his first full-length release since 2021’s “Body Language”, and let’s just say, the title alone has fans wondering—is this Blake’s way of telling us to kick back, grab a cold one, and have some fun?

What to Expect on the Album

Blake didn’t just give us a title—he dropped the full tracklist, revealing 12 fresh songs that are sure to bring his signature mix of classic country, humor, and heartfelt moments.

Notable tracks include:

🎵 “Texas” – A nod to the Lone Star State? We’re intrigued!

🎵 “Hangin’ On” – A special collaboration with his wife, Gwen Stefani (because let’s be honest, we love when these two team up).

🎵 “Let Him in Anyway” – A brand-new single, co-written by Hardy, that just hit streaming platforms.

Speaking of Hardy, this isn’t the only track he had a hand in—another song on the album was co-written by the country-rock star, making this a must-listen for fans of both artists.

Mark Your Calendars—May 9th!

While fans count down the days, Blake’s latest single “Let Him in Anyway” is already making waves. Will this album showcase more of his laid-back, storytelling side, or is he going for something totally unexpected? Either way, one thing’s for sure: Blake Shelton knows how to keep country music fun.

Get ready, y’all—Blake is back!