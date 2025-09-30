Blinking Guy Rides On: From Meme Stardom to MS Hero!

Stop the presses, folks! The internet sensation we all know as the ‘Blinking White Guy’ is proving that viral fame can be more than just a flash in the pan. Drew Scanlon, the man behind the legendary meme that took over the digital world with a simple double-blink of disbelief, is using his unexpected celebrity for a cause that’s just as heartwarming as his meme is iconic.

In a world where internet fame often leads to fleeting glory, Drew has chosen a path that truly makes a difference. This past weekend, he hopped on his trusty bicycle and pedaled his way through a grueling 100-mile journey across the picturesque Bay Area. The reason? To raise funds and awareness for multiple sclerosis (MS) research.

For those who might be out of the loop, MS is a chronic illness that affects the central nervous system, and the need for research and funding is critical. Drew, who has been an active participant in the Bike MS charity event for years, has already raised a jaw-dropping $250,000 for this noble cause, proving that he’s not just a viral sensation, but a real-life hero.

Part of Drew’s charm is his down-to-earth nature, which is reflected in his ongoing dedication to this cause. He’s not just sitting back and letting his meme fame do all the work. Instead, he’s out there on the front lines, using the platform he’s gained to make a significant impact. And yes, you can absolutely contribute to his efforts by making a donation at BlinkingGuy.com.

But who is Drew beyond the meme? Well, when he’s not raising funds or cycling across California, he’s a producer for Twitch, the popular streaming platform. It’s clear that Drew is a multifaceted individual, seamlessly balancing his work in the digital world with his passion for philanthropy.

So, next time you see that iconic blinking gif, remember there’s more to it than meets the eye. It’s a reminder of the power of the internet to bring about change, all thanks to one man’s determination to make the world a better place, one mile at a time.