Book It, Baby! New Jersey Woman Returns Library Book 99 Years Late—Avoids a Totally Bodacious $18K Fine

Buckle up, bookworms—because this throwback tale is more heartwarming than a John Hughes movie marathon.

A woman in New Jersey just pulled off the ultimate return—bringing back a library book her grandfather checked out in 1926. That’s right, dolls, the book has been missing for 99 years. We’re talking roaring twenties to TikTok in one literary leap.

The book in question? A charming title called “Home-Made Toys for Girls and Boys.” Talk about timeless! Forget iPads—this gem teaches kids how to make their own fun with things like yarn, tin cans, and imagination. Honestly, still very on-brand for the DIY crowd.

So, how did this ancient artifact resurface? The woman was sorting through her family’s belongings and stumbled upon the nearly century-old volume, tucked away like a forgotten treasure. Instead of keeping it as a curious heirloom, she did what any honest bibliophile would do—she returned it to the library.

Now, if this were the 1980s, we’d be cueing the dramatic music and calculating the fine on a Casio calculator. But lucky for her, the library no longer charges late fees. And thank goodness—because the fine would have stacked up to $18,000! That’s like, five DeLoreans or a lifetime supply of Aqua Net.

The library staff was absolutely stoked to have the book back. Not only is it a piece of local history, but it’s a feel-good reminder of how stories—and good deeds—can travel through generations. The book is now being preserved as a quirky part of the library’s legacy.

So next time you’re late returning something, remember: 99 years is extreme, but it’s never too late to do the right thing. Just maybe don’t wait until 2124, yeah?