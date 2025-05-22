Breaking News… Baby on the Way! Anchor Olivia Jaquith Goes Into Labor, Then Delivers the Morning News

Olivia Jaquith’s Water Broke—And Then She Went on Air Like a Boss

Talk about breaking news. Viewers in Schenectady, New York got a surprise yesterday morning when their trusted anchor, Olivia Jaquith, appeared on screen as usual—only this time, she was already in labor.

Yes, you read that right. Olivia’s water broke at 4:15 A.M., a solid hour and a half before she was scheduled to go live. But instead of heading to the hospital like most people might, Olivia opted for the news desk.

Her reason? Her contractions weren’t close enough to rush to delivery, and she’d rather be doing what she loves than pacing a hospital hallway. So with incredible poise (and a bit of superhuman stamina), she anchored the morning newscast like it was any other day.

Though viewers may have had no idea what was happening behind the scenes, Olivia signed on with the same calm professionalism she’s known for—while knowing she might be signing off to head straight into labor.

As of now, there’s been no official update on baby news, but well wishes have poured in from fans and colleagues alike. And honestly, can we just take a moment to appreciate the real-life grit behind that teleprompter smile?

In an industry where breaking stories are part of the gig, Olivia Jaquith may have just redefined what it means to break news. From newsroom to delivery room, she’s already our front-page headline.

Here’s to a healthy delivery and a beautiful new chapter—on and off camera.