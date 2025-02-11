Cameron Diaz Praises Changes in Hollywood Set Safety After #MeToo Movement: “It’s Different Now

Cameron Diaz is making her big return to Hollywood with Netflix’s Back in Action, but it’s not just the script and the role that’s caught her attention. Diaz, who took an 11-year break from acting, has noticed something much more profound: the monumental shift in how women are treated on set following the #MeToo movement.

Before diving back into the film world, Diaz was largely away from the spotlight as the industry underwent a seismic transformation. The #MeToo movement, which shed light on the rampant sexual harassment and abuse that women faced in Hollywood, changed the way the entertainment industry functions. And for Diaz, who returned to acting after this cultural shift, the difference is striking.

The actress recently shared that the security and safety women now feel on set is something she never experienced before, saying, “The level of security of safety you feel as a woman now on set is… I never felt that before this film.”

It’s clear that Diaz, who was absent during the rise of the movement, is fully aware of the sea change it has brought to Hollywood. “The industry is so different,” she said. “You walk onto the set and it is different.” That change has allowed women in film to feel more empowered and protected, which is a big step forward for an industry that has historically been plagued by power imbalances.

For Diaz, this newfound sense of security is not just about physical safety, but also about emotional and psychological well-being. It’s a testament to how the #MeToo movement has not only exposed harmful behaviors but also paved the way for safer, more inclusive environments on film sets—something that has been long overdue.

Diaz’s return to acting in Back in Action marks a new chapter in her career, one that comes with a sense of relief and confidence that women in Hollywood can finally feel safe and respected. And with the changes brought on by #MeToo, it looks like the industry has a long way to go in the right direction.