Happy National Candy Corn Day: A Sweet Celebration

Today marks the amusingly polarizing National Candy Corn Day, a day dedicated to one of the most recognizable treats of Halloween. Despite the mixed reviews candy corn garners, it has found a special place in the hearts (and stomachs) of many, particularly in states like Nebraska, Kansas, Mississippi, and Alabama.

Understanding Candy Preferences Across the Nation

If you’ve ever wondered who still indulges in the less-than-favored candy corn, data from delivery services such as DoorDash and Instacart reveal fascinating insights. On these platforms, popular Halloween candy choices like Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and M&Ms generally reign supreme. Considering everyone has different candy preferences, it’s intriguing how certain candies emerge as favorites in different regions.

Top Halloween Candies According to State

According to House Beautiful, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups consistently rank as the most desired Halloween candy in several states, closely followed by M&Ms. Each region showcases unique tastes in Halloween delight, with midwestern states favoring candy corn alternatives while southern states lean towards brands like Trolli and Lifesavers.

The Controversial Rise of Candy Corn

Despite dominating discussions about beloved Halloween treats, candy corn appears to be more of a niche favorite. While DoorDash did not highlight candy corn in their report, Instacart identified four states where candy corn is distinctly favored. If you’re a candy corn enthusiast, these states might be worth a visit this Halloween!

Candy Preferences Overview

Midwest: Known for favoring Reese’s and Twizzlers.

Known for favoring Reese’s and Twizzlers. South: Often chooses Skittles and Sweet Smiles brand candy.

Often chooses Skittles and Sweet Smiles brand candy. Northeast: Enjoys a medley of Airheads and Sour Patch Kids.

Enjoys a medley of Airheads and Sour Patch Kids. West: Turns to Almond Joy and Peanut M&Ms.

Final Thoughts on Candy Preferences for Halloween

As Halloween approaches, the debate over candy corn continues to bubble. Will it be greeted with open arms or skeptical glances? Regardless of your take on the matter, it’s clear that candy preferences across America are diverse, making every Halloween uniquely sweet. If you find yourself among those who savor candy corn, celebrate your day with gusto!

