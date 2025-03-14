Chappell Roan Dabbles in Country with “The Giver” – But She’s Not Trying to Take Over!

Let’s face it—when pop stars “go country,” they usually don’t go all in. Instead, they dip their toes in the twangy waters, just enough to get a little slice of that country music magic. And Chappell Roan? Well, she’s the latest to take a stroll down this road with her new track “The Giver”—but she’s making it clear: she’s not here to take over country music.

Unlike some crossover artists looking to win over Nashville, Chappell says she’s just making music that “feels happy and fun.” “The Giver” leans into country sounds, but she’s not on a mission to invade the genre—it’s more about channeling the nostalgic influences she grew up with.

And yes, Chappell may be a glittery, theatrical pop queen, but her roots are deep in country and Christian music. She admits that even now, she embraces those childhood influences—often rolling through West Hollywood blasting Jason Aldean and Alan Jackson. If that’s not a vibe, what is?

So while “The Giver” might have some country twang, don’t expect Chappell to be donning a cowboy hat and heading for the Grand Ole Opry anytime soon. She’s sticking to what makes her happy—a little pop, a little country, and a whole lot of fun.