Chart Kings: Morgan Wallen & Tate McRae Hit #1 with “What I Want” as Wallen’s Album Shatters Records

Morgan Wallen is back at the top — and this time, it’s not a courtroom headline. It’s pure chart domination.

The country star has delivered a blockbuster with I’m the Problem, his newest studio album that just dropped — and exploded. Debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200 all-genre chart, Wallen didn’t just top the rankings… he broke records. With a staggering 493,000 units sold in its first week, he clinched the biggest debut of any artist in 2025 — edging out The Weeknd’s much-anticipated Hurry Up Tomorrow, which pulled in 490,000.

But that’s not all the fireworks. Teaming up with pop sensation Tate McRae, Wallen dropped the sizzling duet “What I Want”, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track blends his Southern grit with her sleek pop edge — and audiences are clearly eating it up. It’s a genre-defying anthem that’s taken over playlists and radio waves coast to coast.

And when it comes to streaming? Wallen’s numbers are jaw-dropping. I’m the Problem racked up over 460 million streams in just its first week. That’s more streams than there are people in the United States — a wild stat that underscores his hold on modern music.

It’s a massive moment not just for Wallen, but for country music as a whole. With genre lines blurring more than ever, “What I Want” marks a major crossover hit, cementing Wallen’s status as not just a country king — but a pop powerhouse too.

This chart-topping run proves one thing: love him or hate him, Morgan Wallen is the moment. And with Tate McRae riding shotgun on this smash hit, it’s clear they’ve both got their eyes on the crown.