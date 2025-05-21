‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Dies at 76—Beloved Norm Leaves the Bar One Last Time

The man who made “Norm!” a universal greeting is now getting his last round in the great bar in the sky. George Wendt, best known for his iconic role as Norm Peterson on Cheers, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home yesterday. He was 76.

Wendt’s family has not released a cause of death but said the beloved actor died peacefully, leaving behind an unforgettable mark on the world of television and comedy. Wendt portrayed Norm in all 11 seasons of Cheers (1982–1993), a role that turned him into an everyman legend—and earned him six Emmy nominations along the way.

“Whenever I go out, people are always sending over a beer, or a round, for me and my friends,” Wendt once joked—a nod to the real-life love that followed the fictional Boston barfly everywhere he went.

Beyond Cheers, Wendt became a pop culture fixture thanks to the legendary 1991 SNL sketch “Super Fans,” playing a Chicago sports fanatic known for his hearty “Da Bears.” He once said the bit “took on a life of its own,” cementing his reputation as a comic powerhouse.

His TV résumé reads like a who’s who of sitcom history, including guest spots on MASH*, Seinfeld, The Simpsons, Hot in Cleveland, and Fresh Off the Boat. On the big screen, he made memorable turns in films like Fletch, Dreamscape, House (1985), and even Spice World.

Wendt kept busy even in his later years, appearing on The Masked Singer in 2023 and reuniting with the Cheers cast to present an Emmy that same year. He was also the uncle of actor Jason Sudeikis, adding even more star power to the family tree.

His Cheers castmates shared emotional tributes:

John Ratzenberger (Cliff): “Heartbroken… a true craftsman… humble, hilarious, and full of heart.”

(Cliff): “Heartbroken… a true craftsman… humble, hilarious, and full of heart.” Ted Danson (Sam): “It is going to take me a long time to get used to this. I love you, Georgie.”

(Sam): “It is going to take me a long time to get used to this. I love you, Georgie.” Kelsey Grammer (Frasier): “I liked George a lot. He was beloved by millions.”

(Frasier): “I liked George a lot. He was beloved by millions.” Rhea Perlman (Carla): “The sweetest, kindest man I ever met.”

For millions of fans, George Wendt will always be Norm—the guy with the one-liner, the worn stool, and the warmest presence in the room. Raise a glass. Cheers, George.