Chris Pratt Says Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Rules the Roost—Just Like Her Dad Arnold!

Alright, pop culture junkies, let’s talk parenting Schwarzenegger-style—because apparently, Katherine Schwarzenegger is bringing the Terminator’s toughness into her own household!

Chris Pratt, the ever-charming Hollywood leading man, recently spilled the tea on how his wife Katherine (aka the daughter of Arnold “I’ll Be Back” Schwarzenegger) handles their parenting duties. And surprise, surprise—she’s the strict one in their household!

In a recent interview, Chris said, “Katherine inherited some of that Austrian toughness. So maybe in that regard, as a parenting team, she is more of the authoritarian.”

If you’re wondering where that toughness comes from, let’s rewind to Arnold’s old-school parenting methods. This is the same man who threw Katherine’s shoes in the fire and once tossed his son Patrick’s mattress out the window to teach them a lesson! (Yikes—imagine explaining that to child services today!)

Now, before you start picturing little Schwarzenegger-Pratt kids doing push-ups at dawn, it’s all in good fun—Chris and Katherine seem to balance each other out perfectly. The couple shares two daughters, ages 4 and 2, and a newborn son, while Chris also co-parents his 12-year-old son with ex Anna Faris.

Chris, who is known for his easygoing, goofball energy, probably plays the “fun parent” while Katherine keeps things in check. A little bit of Terminator discipline mixed with Star-Lord charm? Sounds like a power couple parenting duo if you ask us!

And hey, as long as Chris keeps his mattress indoors, we think the kids will turn out just fine.

(You can watch Chris on “Jimmy Kimmel” here. Go to 6:55 for his Katherine comments.)