Coachella 2026: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, and More Set to Rock the Desert!

In an electrifying announcement that has got the world abuzz, the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival lineup was revealed last night, and it’s nothing short of spectacular! The sun-soaked stages of Indio, California, will be graced by some of the biggest names in the music industry this April, and fans are already marking their calendars.

Leading the charge are the sensational Justin Bieber, the multi-talented Sabrina Carpenter, Latin pop powerhouse Karol G, and the enigmatic Italian electronic artist Anyma. With such a diverse array of headliners, Coachella 2026 promises a musical experience like no other, blending pop, electronic, and Latin rhythms in a way only Coachella can.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there! The festival will also showcase performances by an eclectic mix of artists, including rock legends The Strokes, indie darlings The XX, and the iconic DEVO. Adding to the allure are KATSEYE, the soulful Teddy Swims, indie pop favorites Foster the People, and the ever-innovative David Byrne.

Fans of electronic music will be thrilled to see Kaskade and BIGBANG lighting up the stage, while the enigmatic Interpol, the ever-rising Addison Rae, and the avant-garde FKA Twigs promise to deliver unforgettable performances. A special treat for festival-goers is the “bunker debut” of Radiohead’s ‘Kid A Mnesia,’ a mysterious addition that has fans speculating whether it’s an art exhibition or something even more thrilling.

In a curious twist, the lineup lists Nine Inch Noize on Day 1, sparking rumors of a possible collaboration between Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize, who are set to perform on Day 2. Could this be the supergroup of the decade? Only time will tell.

Coachella 2026 will take place over two weekends, from April 10th to 12th and April 17th to 19th. Fans eager to secure their spot in the desert sun should set their alarms for Friday at 11:00 a.m. Pacific, as passes go on sale starting at $649 for Weekend 1 and $549 for Weekend 2. With a lineup this stacked, they’re bound to sell out fast. Don’t miss your chance to be part of music history!