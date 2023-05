Register to WIN $25!

Dr. Pepper Strawberries and cream is like a PARTY IN MY MOUTH!!!

107.9 RGV FM is giving away $25 to try the all new Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream and Dr Pepper Strawberries & cream zero sugar!

The New flavor you deserve – Dr Pepper Strawberries and Cream, it’s a BIG DEAL!

Read contest terms and conditions here