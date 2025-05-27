Demi Lovato Says “I Do”! Marries Jordan Lutes in Santa Barbara with Paris Hilton on the Turntables

Pop Royalty Ties the Knot: Demi Lovato Marries Jordan Lutes in Starry Santa Barbara Affair

Wedding bells rang in Santa Barbara this weekend as Demi Lovato officially became Mrs. Lutes! The powerhouse pop star and former Disney darling married Jordan Lutes—a Canadian singer-songwriter better known as “Jutes”—on Sunday in a private, sun-soaked ceremony that’s already sending waves through the pop culture universe.

Lovato, 32, and Jutes, 34, first crossed paths during a writing session for Demi’s explosive 2022 album “Holy [Eff]”, and sparks clearly flew. The two made their romance public that August, quickly becoming a fan-favorite couple with their ultra-sweet social media posts and matching edgy vibes. After a picture-perfect proposal in December 2023, the pair said “I do” in classic California style.

While the guest list was kept tightly under wraps, one A-list icon couldn’t help but make her presence (and her playlists) known: Paris Hilton. The heiress reportedly brought the party to life with an impromptu DJ set at the reception, proving once again that Paris always knows how to keep the dance floor electric. Whether she dropped her iconic “Stars Are Blind” or not is still unconfirmed—but we’re hoping for a leak from inside the party soon.

Details on the ceremony itself are still hush-hush, but sneak peeks of Demi’s stunning bridal look are already circulating, and fans can’t get enough. The wedding vibe? Think elegant, intimate, and just a little bit rock ‘n’ roll—just like the couple themselves.

Demi and Jutes now join the elite ranks of musical power couples, and fans are already wondering if a romantic collab is in the newlyweds’ future. One thing’s for sure: love is in the air, and the music world just got a little more magical.