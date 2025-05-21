Dolly Parton Shines in New Country Music Hall of Fame Exhibit: Journey of a Seeker

Country royalty just took center stage at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville.

A brand-new exhibit, Dolly Parton: Journey of a Seeker, officially opened its doors, celebrating the six-decade legacy of one of the most beloved artists in American music history. Running through September 2026, this multi-year exhibit gives fans from around the world plenty of time to bask in the rhinestone-studded glow of Dolly’s journey from backwoods dreamer to global icon.

The exhibit is a treasure trove of handwritten lyrics, vintage photos, personal mementos, and glittering performance wear. Highlights include Dolly’s original draft of her No. 1 hit “Jolene,” a show-stopping cowgirl outfit from her 1980 film 9 to 5, and a slew of awards, instruments, and intimate interview footage spanning her illustrious career.

Dolly, as humble and gracious as ever, thanked her fans at the opening:

“I just think it’s wonderful that I have been able to see my little girl dreams come true. It’s a long ways from the top of the Smoky Mountains to the top of the world . . . Thanks to you and all the fans that have helped me along the way.”

That down-home gratitude paired with a decades-long hustle has made her a beacon of inspiration for generations of fans and artists alike.

The exhibit’s title, Journey of a Seeker, perfectly encapsulates Dolly’s story—a woman who’s never stopped pushing, dreaming, and singing her truth. Whether it’s her glittering stage presence, songwriting genius, or philanthropic heart, this exhibit captures it all in true Dolly fashion.

So if you’ve ever cried to “Coat of Many Colors” or two-stepped to “9 to 5,” this one’s for you. And let’s be honest—there’s never been a better excuse for a Nashville road trip.