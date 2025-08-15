e.l.f. Cosmetics Faces Backlash Over Controversial Campaign with Comedian Matt Rife

In a whirlwind of controversy that could only befit the rollercoaster ride that is the 1980s pop culture scene, e.l.f. Cosmetics is doing some serious damage control this week. The funky and forward-thinking beauty brand found itself in a sticky situation after launching a new campaign featuring comedian Matt Rife alongside drag queen Heidi N Closet. The dynamic duo was cast as ‘affordable beauty attorneys,’ on a mission to shield consumers from overpriced beauty products. However, the campaign’s punchline fell flat with audiences.

The issue? It all harks back to a 2023 stand-up special by Matt Rife, titled “Natural Selection,” where an ill-received joke about domestic violence sparked outrage among viewers. With the internet ablaze, fans and critics alike took to social media to voice their disapproval of Rife’s involvement in a campaign that targets a predominantly female audience.

One disillusioned Instagram user quipped, “You didn’t have the budget for a comedian who doesn’t joke about abuse?” Another chimed in, “Oooooh. Matt Rife? The guy who jokes about DV? In an ad targeted to women? That’s, um. A choice.”

Realizing the backlash was gaining momentum faster than a cassette tape rewind, e.l.f. Cosmetics was quick to issue an apology. In a statement that echoed their typically upbeat brand ethos, the company acknowledged the oversight, saying, “You know us, we’re always listening and we’ve heard you. This campaign aimed to humorously spotlight beauty justice. We understand we missed the mark with people we care about in our e.l.f. Community. While e.l.f.ino & schmarnes closes today, we’ll continue to make the case against overpriced beauty.”

So, while the beauty justice campaign might be wrapping up faster than a John Hughes film, e.l.f. Cosmetics is committed to learning from this misstep. As they regroup and rethink their approach, one thing’s for certain: the world of beauty and comedy is a delicate dance, and sometimes, it can be a bit of a misstep. But here’s hoping e.l.f. finds its footing again soon, proving that they can indeed make beauty both affordable and inclusive, without the controversy.