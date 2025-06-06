Elon vs. Trump: The Bromance Blows Up Over “Big, Beautiful Bill” and Epstein Bombshells

Grab your popcorn and duck for cover—one of the wildest bromances in modern politics has just exploded into an all-out war.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump, once cozy allies exchanging social media love and mutual praise, have turned on each other with the fury of a thousand deleted tweets. And it all started with what Trump lovingly called his “big, beautiful bill.”

Elon, never one to pull punches, slammed the legislation as a “disgusting abomination” and claimed it would explode the deficit. He even urged his followers to call their reps in Washington and kill the bill. From there, things got nuclear.

Trump responded with an uncharacteristically calm, “Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore. I was surprised.”

Elon’s next move? Turning up the heat. He fired back, “Whatever. Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate. Such gratitude.”

And then came the mother of all bombshells: “Time to drop the really big bomb,” Elon posted. “[Trump] is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” He added, “Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out.”

Trump, not known for letting slights slide, took to Truth Social in full flamethrower mode. He claimed Elon had been “wearing thin” and was asked to leave the administration. He accused Elon of being bitter over the loss of the EV mandate, which Trump says forced Americans to “buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted.”

Then came the threat: “The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts.”

Now Elon is teasing the launch of a third political party to “represent the 80% in the middle.” Whether it’s a bold political pivot or a SpaceX-fueled fever dream, only time will tell.

Meanwhile, Kanye West spoke for confused fans everywhere with one heartfelt tweet: “Broooos please noooooo. We love you both so much.”