Fan Hit by Firework During Jelly Roll’s “Save Me” Performance: “I’m So Damaged” Line Turns Eerily Literal

The Big [Butt] Stadium Tour is bringing heat—but apparently a little too much.

At a recent show in Toronto, a fan filming Jelly Roll mid-performance ended up going viral for the worst reason. While Jelly belted out the raw, emotional lyrics to his song “Save Me”—specifically the line, “I’m so damaged beyond repair”—a firework projectile launched from the stage and hit her square in the head.

And yes, her hair started smoking. On camera.

The moment was caught in a now-wildly circulated video, and it’s almost too ironic to believe. One second, the fan is singing along. The next, she’s jolted by an onstage explosion and seen recoiling in shock as her scalp smolders. According to her own post from a hospital bed, she suffered burns and was left in pain. Her caption? Simply: “Ouch I have a burn now, it hurts.”

She’s expected to recover—but the story doesn’t end there. Local media reports have surfaced that this isn’t the first firework fiasco at a Post Malone show. One commenter claimed she had firework debris go down the back of her jacket at another tour stop. That’s a pattern, fellas.

Fans are now calling on Jelly Roll and Post Malone to step up—whether by paying her medical bills, sending her merch, or at the very least, offering free tickets (in a flame-retardant section).

For now, the fan’s got an unforgettable concert story—one literally branded into her memory. And fans heading to future stops on the tour? Keep your head on a swivel. You might leave with more than a hoarse voice and a T-shirt.

Because on this tour, “Save Me” isn’t just a song—it’s a plea from the crowd.