February Frenzy: The Grammys, Super Bowl, TV Returns, and Much More You Can’t Miss!

The new month is here, and February is shaping up to be packed with all kinds of excitement—whether you’re a sports fan, a pop culture enthusiast, or just someone who loves a good holiday. Here’s your essential guide to everything you need to look forward to in February.

1. Sports Galore!

Get ready for a weekend full of action with the Pro Bowl this Sunday, followed by the highly anticipated Super Bowl next Sunday (February 11th). But that’s just the beginning—The Daytona 500 and NBA All-Star Game both take place on the 16th, while MLS Soccer makes its return on the 22nd. And for the golf fans out there, mark your calendars for the Phoenix Open and the Genesis Invitational, two of the biggest PGA events of the month.

2. Awards Season Heats Up!

If you’re a fan of red carpets and gold statues, you’ll be glued to your screen this month. The Grammys are this Sunday, February 4th, followed by the Critics’ Choice Awards on the 9th, the Spirit Awards on the 22nd, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards on the 23rd. And don’t forget, the Oscars are just around the corner on March 2nd.

3. TV Shows Are Back in a Big Way

There’s a ton of must-watch TV hitting your screens in February! Kick off the month with the return of The Voice on Monday. On the 12th, The Masked Singer is back, and Cobra Kai returns the following day, February 13th. The 14th brings the return of Yellowjackets (just in time for Valentine’s Day) and a new season of The White Lotus on the 16th. Other shows to look out for include Family Guy, 90 Day Fiancé, and the highly anticipated 1923 (season two) on the 23rd. Finally, get ready for Survivor season 48 on the 26th.

4. Major Movie Releases on Valentine’s Day

Love is in the air on February 14th, and so are three major movie releases! Captain America: Brave New World and Paddington in Peru both hit theaters, while Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy makes its debut on Peacock.

5. Fun Holidays to Celebrate

If you love a good holiday, February has plenty of reasons to celebrate. Valentine’s Day is, of course, on the 14th (don’t forget, guys!). Then, Presidents’ Day lands on the 17th. All month long, we’re celebrating Black History Month, a time to honor the contributions of African Americans throughout history. Plus, don’t miss Groundhog Day this Sunday, National Pizza Day on the 9th, and National Margarita Day on the 22nd—an extra festive day since it falls on a Saturday this year!

With so much happening, February is shaping up to be an action-packed month. Whether you’re catching a game, watching your favorite show return, or enjoying a movie date night, there’s no shortage of entertainment to keep you busy all month long. So, grab your calendar and get ready—February’s going to be one for the books!