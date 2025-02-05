FireAid Benefit Concerts Raise Over $100 Million: A Star-Studded Effort for Wildfire Relief

Last week, the star-studded FireAid benefit concerts took place in Los Angeles, and boy, did they make an impact! The event raised over $100 million for wildfire recovery efforts across the city, thanks to a combination of ticket sales, merchandise, donations, and generous sponsorships. The concerts, which streamed across 28 platforms for free, gave fans around the world a chance to witness epic performances from some of the biggest names in music, all for a great cause.

The fire-ravaged areas of Los Angeles have been struggling to recover from devastation, and the FireAid concert series brought some much-needed relief in the form of music and support. Over 30 artists took the stage, bringing energy, passion, and heart to a night that was as moving as it was star-studded. Notable performances came from the likes of Green Day, Stevie Nicks, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, and No Doubt. But the most jaw-dropping moment? A surprise Nirvana reunion that left fans screaming for more.

If you missed the event (or want to relive the magic), don’t worry! The FireAid concert is still available for viewing online, so grab your popcorn and enjoy the show. But that’s not all—there’s more musical goodness on the horizon.

A Limited-Time Album to Keep the Momentum Going

In keeping with the spirit of giving, a special 90-track benefit album, titled Good Music to Lift Los Angeles, is set to drop this Friday. But there’s a catch—it’ll only be available for 24 hours. The album, available exclusively on Bandcamp for $20.25, features previously unreleased music, including new songs, covers, remixes, and demos from some of the hottest bands around.

Expect contributions from legends like R.E.M., Death Cab for Cutie, Tenacious D, Modest Mouse, and Interpol. Fans will be treated to a treasure trove of tracks that not only support wildfire recovery but will also be a musical journey like no other. If you’re a true music lover, this is one exclusive release you won’t want to miss.

A Music Industry Comes Together

It’s not every day that you see such an overwhelming outpouring of support from the music industry. FireAid proves that when artists come together, magic happens—and this was no exception. With millions raised and plenty more to come from the album sales, the relief effort for L.A. is now stronger than ever.

So, whether you’re humming along to Lady Gaga’s latest performance or eagerly waiting to grab your copy of the benefit album, it’s clear that the FireAid concerts and album have brought hope, support, and some seriously good music to Los Angeles.

(Hollywood Reporter, Consequence)