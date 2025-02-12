Five Highly Processed Foods That Aren’t Actually Bad for You

Avoiding processed foods is generally a good idea, but not all processed foods are bad for you. According to Health.com, some processed options retain essential nutrients and can be a healthy part of your diet. Here are five processed foods you don’t need to feel guilty about eating:

1. Whole Grain Bread

Why It’s Good: All bread is processed, but whole grain and whole wheat breads retain more nutrients than white bread. They provide fiber, B vitamins, and minerals that support digestion and heart health.

2. Grass-Fed Processed Meats

Why It’s Good: A 2022 study found that grass-fed meats contain higher levels of heart-healthy omega-3s compared to grain-fed varieties. Look for minimally processed grass-fed options without excessive additives.

3. Hummus

Why It’s Good: Packed with protein and fiber, hummus is a nutritious dip or spread. Choose versions made with olive oil and minimal preservatives for the best health benefits.

4. Yogurt

Why It’s Good: Plain Greek yogurt is a protein powerhouse loaded with probiotics, calcium, and vitamins. Even some sweetened varieties provide gut-friendly probiotics—just be mindful of added sugars.

5. Canned Beans

Why It’s Good: Despite being processed, canned beans are an excellent source of protein, fiber, iron, and magnesium. Choose low-sodium varieties with no added preservatives for a healthier option.

The Takeaway:

While avoiding ultra-processed junk foods is a smart move, some processed foods still offer great nutrition. Choose wisely, read labels, and enjoy these healthier processed options guilt-free!

(Health)