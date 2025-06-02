From Cap and Gown to Crown and Fries: Atlanta Grad Goes Viral, Lands $170K in College Donations

Talk about going from tassel to hustle.

Atlanta high school graduate Mykale Baker didn’t let his big day slow him down. Just hours after walking the stage in his cap and gown, he was clocking in at Burger King, still dressed for graduation. His commitment wasn’t lost on customers—or the internet.

A woman dining at the restaurant was so moved by the sight of the hardworking teen slinging Whoppers in full grad gear, she snapped a photo and shared it online. The image quickly took off, resonating with thousands of people nationwide who saw in Mykale a rare kind of drive and dignity.

Inspired to help, the woman launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for his college tuition. The response? Nothing short of incredible. As of the latest update, over $170,000 has been donated—and counting.

Now, Mykale doesn’t just have a diploma—he has a future bursting with possibilities.

He’s yet to announce where he’s headed for college, but one thing’s clear: the financial stress of higher education won’t be weighing him down. Thanks to viral kindness and a strong work ethic, this teen has flipped his own script—and maybe a few burgers along the way.

Online supporters have flooded the campaign page with praise, calling him “an inspiration,” “a role model,” and “proof that hard work pays off.” And they’re not wrong. In a world often desperate for good news, Mykale Baker showed up—literally and figuratively.

From graduation cap to paper crown, this Atlanta grad is serving something even better than fast food: hope, hustle, and a heartwarming reminder that people are still willing to show up for each other.