From Fender-Bender to Forever: Man Marries Woman He Accidentally Hit with His Car

Love works in mysterious ways—sometimes, it even hits you like a speeding car.

A couple in China just proved that even the most unfortunate accidents can lead to something beautiful. In December 2023, a man struck a woman on her e-bike, causing her to suffer a broken collarbone. But instead of just apologizing and moving on, he did something unexpected—he visited her every single day in the hospital.

As the days passed, their connection grew stronger. What started as a series of heartfelt visits turned into genuine love, and soon, the pair found themselves in an unexpected romance.

Fast forward to February 2025, and not only are they officially married, but they also have a baby on the way.

Their story has gone viral, with many calling it a real-life rom-com—just with a bit more whiplash. Others are jokingly wondering if they should start jaywalking in hopes of finding their soulmate.

Whatever you believe about fate, this couple’s unique journey from accident to altar proves that love can truly come out of nowhere—even in the middle of traffic!

Would you ever date someone who hit you with their car?

