Gene Hackman Likely Died a Week Before His Body Was Found, Investigation Continues

Disturbing new details are emerging about the death of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa, following the discovery of their bodies last week.

Authorities have now confirmed that Hackman, who was 95, most likely died on February 17th—nine days before his body was found. The confirmation comes from an examination of his pacemaker, which shows that he passed away much earlier than initially believed.

When the couple’s bodies were found, they showed signs of mummification, which pointed to the fact that they had likely been dead for some time. At the time, investigators had stated there were no immediate signs of foul play, but this new revelation adds more mystery to their deaths.

Despite ruling out carbon monoxide poisoning as the cause of death, authorities are not ready to rule out anything else, with some suggesting a deeper investigation into the circumstances surrounding their passing.

The situation is complicated by the lack of security footage; there were no cameras inside or outside the property, making it difficult for investigators to gain further insight into what happened during those final days.

While Hackman’s death was confirmed to have occurred over a week before his body was found, the circumstances around his wife Betsy’s death are still unclear.

As the investigation continues, officials have not ruled out the possibility of foul play or other factors, and the case remains under close scrutiny. Fans of the legendary actor, known for his iconic roles in films like The French Connection and Unforgiven, are awaiting answers in this mysterious tragedy.

(Hollywood Reporter, TMZ)