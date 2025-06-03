George Strait Gifts Purple Heart Veteran a Mortgage-Free Home at Pittsburgh Concert

George Strait doesn’t just sing about honor and heart—he lives it.

At a recent concert in Pittsburgh, the country music icon made one veteran’s life a whole lot sweeter—and a whole lot more stable. In the middle of the show, Strait invited Purple Heart recipient Sgt. Derek Austin onstage, and delivered the surprise of a lifetime: a brand-new, mortgage-free home.

Austin, who served in Afghanistan and sustained serious injuries in combat, stood stunned as the crowd erupted in cheers. It was a deeply emotional moment—one that blended heartfelt gratitude with a healthy dose of humor. A rep from the Military Warriors Support Foundation, Strait’s longtime philanthropic partner, added a crowd-pleasing punchline:

“By the way ladies, this hero onstage tonight is single… and he’s got a home he doesn’t have to pay a mortgage on.”

Cue the applause, laughter—and a few swooning fans.

This wasn’t a one-time gesture either. George Strait has quietly and consistently partnered with the Military Warriors Support Foundation for 14 years, helping to provide 124 mortgage-free homes to wounded veterans and their families. That’s $61 million worth of homes donated—and counting.

Sgt. Austin’s home marks the latest chapter in Strait’s mission to give back to those who’ve given everything. And for Austin, it’s not just a house—it’s a fresh start.

Fans have always known George Strait as the “King of Country,” but this gesture proved once again that he’s also king of hearts—especially when it comes to supporting America’s heroes.

So here’s hoping Sgt. Austin enjoys his new home—and maybe finds the right woman to share that no-mortgage life with, too.