Glow-Up Billion: Hailey Bieber Sells Rhode Skincare to e.l.f. Beauty in Mega Deal

While Justin might be sweating the tabloids, Hailey Bieber is out here closing billion-dollar deals and redefining the beauty biz.

In a glow-up that would make any mogul proud, Hailey announced that her beloved skincare brand Rhode has been acquired by e.l.f. Beauty in a staggering $1 billion deal. That’s right—a billion with a “B.”

Not only is Rhode joining the e.l.f. family, but Hailey herself isn’t just cashing out—she’s leveling up. She’ll now serve as Chief Creative Officer and Head of Innovation at Rhode, while also acting as a strategic advisor to e.l.f. Beauty.

Since launching in 2022, Rhode has become a minimalist skincare staple—known for its clean aesthetic, nourishing formulas, and Hailey’s glossy, glazed-donut glow. With Gen Z and Millennials swearing by the brand’s barrier-repair creams and lip treatments, it’s no wonder e.l.f. came knocking with a check that hit 10 figures.

In a statement that felt part mission, part flex, Hailey said:

“When I launched Rhode in 2022, I always had big dreams for the company, and the most important thing to me is to keep bringing Rhode to more spaces, places, and faces globally.”

She added that e.l.f. was the perfect partner:

“A like-minded disruptor… who believes in big ideas and innovation the same way that I do.”

The deal is being hailed as one of the biggest beauty buyouts in recent memory, solidifying Hailey not just as a model and influencer—but as a boardroom boss.

Meanwhile, rumors have been swirling about Justin Bieber’s financial situation, with whispers of debts and downsizing. While unconfirmed, if true, this billion-dollar boost should offer a pretty plush cushion.

From runways to revenue, Hailey Bieber just turned Rhode into a beauty empire—one that’s officially gone global, glossy, and glamorously golden.