Gobble Up Savings: Snag Your Thanksgiving Flights Now!

Hey there, jet-setters and turkey lovers! If your Thanksgiving plans include jetting off to see family and friends, Google has dropped some sizzling news hotter than your Aunt Linda’s famous stuffing. According to their travel report, now is the golden moment to snag those plane tickets for your Thanksgiving getaway.

Here’s the scoop: the magic window for scoring the best deals is 35 days before you plan to take to the skies. With Thanksgiving just 37 days away, the clock is ticking, and the time to pounce is, well, NOW! But don’t worry, you still have a little wiggle room. Decent prices can be found up to 24 days before your flight, giving you a couple more weeks to seal the deal if you’re not ready to commit just yet.

Now, I know what you’re thinking, “What about Christmas?” Hold your jingle bells! For those planning to fly home for the holidays, the optimal time to book is a solid 51 days in advance. So, mark your calendars for November 1st as the sweet spot for holiday travel savings.

For those flexible with their travel days, here’s an extra nugget of wisdom: flying on Mondays, Tuesdays, or Wednesdays can save you around 13% compared to weekend flights. However, no need to stress about when to book your tickets during the week, as it only makes a minuscule difference of about 1%.

So, whether you’re dreaming of carving the turkey with loved ones or decking the halls in a far-off place, make sure you don’t miss out on these prime booking times. Happy travels and may your holiday season be filled with smooth flights and even smoother savings!