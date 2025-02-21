Happy Language Day! Can You Guess the World’s Most Spoken Language?

Happy Language Day! Or more specifically, International Mother Language Day—a celebration that’s been around since the 1970s and officially recognized by UNESCO in 1999.

With 7,164 languages spoken around the globe, some dominate far more than others. But can you guess which one reigns supreme?

The Top Languages by Native Speakers:

Chinese – 1.3 billion native speakers (primarily Mandarin) Spanish – 486 million English – 380 million Arabic – 362 million Hindi – 345 million Bengali – 237 million Portuguese – 236 million Russian – 148 million Japanese – 123 million Lahnda – 118 million (spoken in India and Pakistan)

But what about total speakers, including those who learn a language as a second (or third) language? That ranking looks very different.

The Most Spoken Languages by Total Speakers:

English – 1.5 billion Mandarin Chinese – 1.1 billion Hindi – 602 million Spanish – 559 million Arabic – 274 million French – 274 million

English may only rank third in native speakers, but its global influence—especially in business, education, and entertainment—makes it the most spoken language overall.

So, whether you say “hello,” “hola,” “你好 (nǐ hǎo),” or “नमस्ते (namaste),” today’s the perfect time to celebrate the power of language!

(Babbel)