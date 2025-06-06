“Help Me” Note at Jersey Mike’s Leads to Heroic Rescue in Florida

At a Jersey Mike’s in Florida, one employee’s sharp eyes and fast thinking turned a routine shift into a real-life rescue mission.

Eleanor Coffee was just doing her job last Tuesday when she spotted what looked like trash in the store’s bathroom—a crumpled-up piece of paper tossed aside. But this wasn’t a stray receipt or gum wrapper. It was a desperate cry for help.

Scrawled across the paper was a simple but chilling plea: “Help me.” Along with it was an address and instructions to call the police.

Without hesitation, Eleanor brought the note to her manager. The two immediately dialed 911, not knowing exactly what they were walking into—but certain it was serious.

And they were right.

Police responded swiftly to the address listed on the note. What they found was a woman being held against her will by 34-year-old Jordan Williams, a man with a known history of domestic violence. He’d already been involved in at least two prior incidents, and authorities believe this latest situation could finally land him behind bars for a long, long time.

Thanks to that single note—and the fact that Eleanor paid attention and trusted her instincts—a life was likely saved.

It’s a powerful reminder that heroes don’t always wear capes. Sometimes, they wear aprons and visors and serve subs with a side of humanity.

Eleanor Coffee may have just been going through her usual routine, but in that moment, she became the lifeline someone desperately needed.

In a world where it’s easy to ignore a scrap of paper or dismiss something unusual, Eleanor looked closer—and changed everything.