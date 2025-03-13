Hot, Heroic, and 69 Floors High: Firefighters Blaze Through Annual Stairclimb for Cancer Research

If you thought your Sunday workout was intense, the firefighters of the world just put us all to shame—in the most heroic way possible.

On Sunday, Seattle played host to the 34th Annual Firefighter Stairclimb, a legendary event where thousands of firefighters from around the globe gathered to tackle a sky-high challenge: climbing 69 flights of stairs, 1,356 steps, and nearly 800 vertical feet—in full gear.

Yep, we’re talking boots, helmets, air tanks—the whole nine yards. And they didn’t do it for bragging rights (although they earned them). They did it to raise money and awareness for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, supporting patients and families battling blood cancers.

Since the event’s inception in 1991, this stair-stomping spectacle has raised over $28 MILLION, and the momentum is only heating up. This year’s climb, hosted at Seattle’s Columbia Center—the tallest building in Washington—brought out the fire and the fierce determination of first responders who truly walk the walk.

Firefighters trained for months to take part, some dedicating their climbs to loved ones fighting cancer, others honoring fallen comrades. Every sweaty step was powered by heart, hope, and heavy gear, and the camaraderie was palpable as climbers encouraged each other to push through the burn.

The energy was electric. Bagpipes played. Crowds cheered. And somewhere between step 1 and step 1,356, humanity got a little brighter.

This event doesn’t just showcase physical strength—it’s a burning reminder of what these heroes do every day, both on and off the job. Whether they’re saving lives in a fire or fundraising for families in need, firefighters prove again and again: they climb for those who can’t.

So here’s to the men and women who suited up, stepped up, and raised the bar—and the funds. The 34th Annual Firefighter Stairclimb? Total success. Total inspiration. Total legends.