How Much Would It Take for You to Quit Your Job and Travel? Americans Say $288K

If someone handed you a big wad of cash and told you to quit your job and travel the world, how much would you need to actually take the plunge? According to a new survey of 2,000 Americans, the magic number is $288,000.
That’s the average amount people say they’d need to leave everything behind and embark on a global adventure. More precisely, it’s $287,731—but hey, what’s a couple hundred bucks when we’re talking about world travel?
Of course, not everyone shares the same price tag for their wanderlust. The survey found that 18% of people would be willing to take off for less than $50,000, while 32% said they wouldn’t feel secure unless they had at least half a million in the bank. Then there’s the group that either loves their job or hates traveling—17% said no amount of money could convince them to drop everything and hit the road.
The poll also asked what people would do with a million-dollar travel budget they had to spend. The top responses?
- Take family and friends on a dream vacation
- Go on a long, adventurous road trip
- Visit as many famous landmarks as possible
- Check out the Seven Wonders of the World and other historical sites
- Start checking off their travel bucket list
It’s safe to say that for those with a passion for adventure, the right amount of cash could turn their travel dreams into reality. The only question is—what’s your number?
