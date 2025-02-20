How Much Would It Take for You to Quit Your Job and Travel? Americans Say $288K

If someone handed you a big wad of cash and told you to quit your job and travel the world, how much would you need to actually take the plunge? According to a new survey of 2,000 Americans, the magic number is $288,000.

That’s the average amount people say they’d need to leave everything behind and embark on a global adventure. More precisely, it’s $287,731—but hey, what’s a couple hundred bucks when we’re talking about world travel?

Of course, not everyone shares the same price tag for their wanderlust. The survey found that 18% of people would be willing to take off for less than $50,000, while 32% said they wouldn’t feel secure unless they had at least half a million in the bank. Then there’s the group that either loves their job or hates traveling—17% said no amount of money could convince them to drop everything and hit the road.

The poll also asked what people would do with a million-dollar travel budget they had to spend. The top responses?

Take family and friends on a dream vacation Go on a long, adventurous road trip Visit as many famous landmarks as possible Check out the Seven Wonders of the World and other historical sites Start checking off their travel bucket list

It’s safe to say that for those with a passion for adventure, the right amount of cash could turn their travel dreams into reality. The only question is—what’s your number?

(SWNS)