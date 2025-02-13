Is Mariah Carey Okay? Viral Video From Her Vegas Residency Sparks Concern

Mariah Carey may be one of the greatest vocalists of all time, but a recent video from her Las Vegas residency has fans more focused on her movements than her music. A clip making the rounds online shows Mariah walking across the stage at a notably slow pace, leading some to wonder—is she okay?

In the video, Mariah, 55, appears to be taking cautious, deliberate steps, prompting a flood of social media speculation. One user bluntly commented that she’s “moving like she’s 105 years old,” while another questioned if she was in pain.

Of course, longtime Mariah fans were quick to defend her. “She’s never been a dancer—her voice is the star of the show,” one person wrote. Others pointed out that she was likely wearing sky-high heels, and let’s be real, few people can strut across a stage in stilettos without a little extra care.

Mariah’s residency, which has been running at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, is part of her continued reign as the Queen of Christmas and beyond. She was recently announced as a nominee for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a well-earned recognition of her decades-long impact on the music industry.

So, is this slow walk a cause for concern, or is Mariah just embracing her inner diva? As one fan put it: “You got my voice, and that’s all I’m giving you.”

