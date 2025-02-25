Is Meghan Markle Copying Pamela Anderson’s Cooking Show? Fans Weigh In

It’s déjà vu in the world of celebrity lifestyle shows, and the internet is buzzing. Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, is under scrutiny for allegedly copying Pamela Anderson’s Food Network Canada show, Pamela’s Cooking with Love.

At first glance, the similarities seem hard to ignore. Both titles play on the concept of “love” and personal connection, and the trailers feel eerily alike.

Pamela’s promo kicks off with her standing in a lush garden, stating, “I love to cook. I just have always wanted to take things to another level.” Meanwhile, Meghan’s trailer also features her in a garden, saying, “I’ve always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it.”

Beyond that, the format of both shows revolves around inviting friends into their kitchens, experimenting with new recipes, and discussing the art of hosting. The overlap has led some critics to slam Markle for what they see as a less authentic copy of Anderson’s vision.

One critic online didn’t hold back, saying, “Pamela’s new show is a more authentic version of what Meghan was trying to achieve, and it looks as though Meghan has copied everything! The trailers are so similar it’s freaky.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Meghan has been accused of borrowing ideas—whether it’s her business ventures, her podcasting endeavors, or her media presence. But is this case of unintentional inspiration, or is the duchess truly taking a page out of Pamela’s cookbook?

For now, Meghan’s supporters argue that cooking and lifestyle shows are hardly original concepts, and the backlash is just another example of people looking for reasons to criticize her. Meanwhile, Pamela has yet to comment on the controversy.

What do you think—coincidence or copycat move?

(Page Six)