Is Taylor Swift Taking a Break from Blake Lively Over Feud Drama?

Could there be a break in the friendship between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively? According to reports, Taylor is reportedly distancing herself from Blake after getting dragged into a drama she never asked to be a part of.

The tension reportedly stems from Blake’s ongoing feud with Justin Baldoni, the director and co-star of her film It Ends with Us. Taylor’s name was unexpectedly involved, and sources say the whole ordeal has left her feeling hurt and frustrated. “Taylor is really hurt by this whole situation and feels like a pawn,” a source revealed.

This shift in their dynamic has been noticeable. Taylor was notably absent from Blake’s luxury suite during the Super Bowl, and she didn’t attend the SNL50 anniversary special alongside Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. Fans have been wondering if these absences signal a deeper issue between the two longtime friends.

According to insiders, Taylor is taking a step back to process the situation. “She wants nothing to do with this whole ordeal,” the source added. “She has always been a loyal friend to Blake and doesn’t appreciate being thrown into this at all.”

It’s clear that Taylor values loyalty and is hurt by being involved in a feud that has nothing to do with her. As of now, it seems the friendship is on pause—leaving fans hoping that, in time, the two stars can work things out and return to their once-close bond.

(Page Six)