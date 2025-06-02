It’s Official: Taylor Swift Now Owns It All—”The Best Things… Finally Actually Are Mine”

Taylor Swift just flipped the script—again. This time, she didn’t drop an album. She dropped the mic.

In a move that has Swifties celebrating across the globe, Taylor Swift has officially regained ownership of her entire music catalog. That’s right: all the eras, all the albums—every last bridge, beat, and bonus track.

The news came straight from Taylor herself in a heartfelt message posted Friday, where she wrote:

“The best things that have ever been mine… finally actually are.”

She thanked fans for rallying behind her during her highly publicized struggle to reclaim her art, saying:

“I can’t thank you enough for helping to reunite me with this art that I have dedicated my life to, but have never owned until now.”

To recap the music industry drama that could fill a multi-season series: Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings acquired the rights to Taylor’s masters back in 2019. From there, they were sold to Shamrock Capital—a move Taylor called out for being done without her blessing. But now, years and four “Taylor’s Version” albums later, she’s bought it all back from Shamrock.

So what does this mean for Taylor’s Version buyers? Well, technically, those re-recordings are still valid works of art (and merch), but yes—some fans feel a little bamboozled. After all, they forked over big bucks to help Taylor reclaim her power… and now she owns the originals too. Cue the playful murmurs about potential class-action lawsuits. (Relax, no one’s twisting your arm to return that 13th variant vinyl.)

For the record, Scooter Braun issued a statement saying, “I am happy for her.” We’ll let you interpret that tone.

As for the unfinished re-recordings? Taylor says her 2006 debut is already re-recorded, and “a quarter of ‘Reputation'” is done—teasing that those albums may still “have their moment to re-emerge.”

Saturday night, she celebrated the news the only way a newly liberated pop queen should: out in New York City with Selena Gomez, surrounded by her own discography and a whole lot of champagne sparkle.

Swift’s not just reclaiming her work—she’s rewriting music industry history. Again.