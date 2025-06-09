Jared Leto Accused by Nine Women of Sexual Misconduct—Actor Denies All Allegations

Jared Leto, the Oscar-winning actor and frontman of 30 Seconds to Mars, is facing serious allegations of sexual misconduct following an investigative report published Friday by Air Mail. According to the piece, nine women have come forward with allegations ranging from predatory behavior to incidents involving minors.

Among the most alarming claims: one woman says Leto assaulted her when she was just 17 years old. Another accuses him of engaging in sexually explicit conversations with her when she was only 16. Additional accounts include allegations of Leto exposing himself to minors and other inappropriate conduct over a period spanning back to 2006.

The renewed scrutiny began when one of the accusers reposted a Facebook status from 2012 that read: “You’re not really in L.A. until Jared Leto tries to force himself on you backstage… in a kilt. And a snow hat.” Once regarded as a dark Hollywood inside joke, the post has now taken on a much more serious tone.

Leto’s representative has responded to the report, stating that “all allegations are expressly denied.” At this time, no criminal charges have been filed, and Leto has not issued a personal statement.

The accusations add to a history of long-circulating rumors around Leto’s behavior, though this is the most comprehensive and publicized report to date. Many in the entertainment industry are calling for deeper scrutiny and accountability, especially considering the allegations involve underage individuals.

The fallout is still unfolding as fans, peers, and the public react to the explosive claims. Whether this leads to legal consequences or further investigation remains to be seen—but the impact on Leto’s public image is already seismic.

This story is still developing.