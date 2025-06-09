Jelly Roll Jokes About “Retiring” After Landing Features with Eminem and Lil Wayne in the Same Year

If you told a young Jelly Roll growing up in Antioch, Tennessee, that one day he’d land features with both Eminem and Lil Wayne, he might’ve laughed you out of the room. Now? He’s living it—and joking about retiring on top.

The country-rap crossover star just had a serious fanboy moment, and the internet is loving it. In a clip posted by his wife Bunnie Xo on Instagram, Jelly is seen beaming with pride and mock exasperation as he delivers the punchline: “I was on Lil Wayne and Eminem’s album in the same year, y’all… I retire. It’s over, y’all. I quit the music business. This is my last tour ever. I can’t do anything cooler.”

We all know he’s joking—but he’s got a point.

Jelly Roll’s voice appears alongside Big Sean on “Sharks,” a standout track on Lil Wayne’s just-dropped album, The Carter VI, released this past Friday. That milestone comes hot on the heels of his cameo on Eminem’s upcoming album—something most artists can only dream about.

The emotional artist, known for his gritty blend of hip hop, rock, and Southern soul, began his career as a rapper before evolving into a genre-defying powerhouse. Collaborating with not one, but two rap legends in a single year? That’s a full-circle moment if there ever was one.

And as if that wasn’t enough, Jelly’s currently tearing it up on the Big [Butt] Stadium Tour with none other than Post Malone. Let’s be honest—his “retirement” wouldn’t even stick longer than a farewell encore.

For now, Jelly Roll is still on the road, still releasing music, and clearly still having the time of his life.

So don’t worry—he’s not going anywhere. But if he did ride off into the sunset, he could safely say he went out at the top of his game.