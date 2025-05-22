Jeremy Renner Says He “Died” and Didn’t Want to Come Back: Inside His Peaceful Near-Death Experience

“I Was So Pissed I Came Back”: Jeremy Renner Describes His Surreal Journey to the Afterlife

Jeremy Renner isn’t just a Hollywood action hero—he’s a real-life survivor. And according to him, he’s also seen what comes after life.

In a stunning and deeply personal revelation, the Avengers star has shared new details about the near-fatal snowplow accident he suffered in 2023. The accident left him with over 30 broken bones and months of grueling recovery—but it also gave him something far more mystical: a brush with the afterlife.

“It is the most exhilarating peace you could ever feel,” Renner explained. “You don’t see anything but what’s in your mind’s eye. Like, you’re the atoms of who you are, the DNA, your spirit. It’s the highest adrenaline rush.”

But it wasn’t terror he felt—it was tranquility. “The peace that comes with it, it’s magnificent. It’s so magical,” he said, describing the experience with reverence. “And I didn’t want to come back. I remember, and I was brought back and I was so pissed off. I came back, I’m like, ‘Aww!’”

Renner’s vision of the afterlife wasn’t a tunnel or a white light—it was internal, deeply spiritual, and intensely calm. That perspective has radically changed how he approaches life.

Gone are the days of risky investments and material pursuits. “I invest into no stocks or bonds. I invest not into crypto or Bitcoin,” he shared. “I invest into love and my shared relationships that I experience love with, ’cause that is the only thing that you take with you.”

After staring death in the face, Jeremy Renner has made it clear: the only currency that matters is connection. And after a career built on blockbusters and hero roles, perhaps his greatest strength now lies in the quiet wisdom of what he’s seen—and what he’s chosen to value.