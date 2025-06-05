Jessie J Diagnosed with Early Breast Cancer: “I’ll Be Back with Massive Boobs and More Music”

Jessie J is showing the world what strength—and a bit of sass—really looks like.

The powerhouse vocalist behind hits like Domino and Bang Bang has revealed that she’s been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. The 36-year-old British pop star shared the news publicly this week with the honesty and humor fans have come to love her for.

“I’m highlighting the word early,” Jessie said. “Cancer sucks in any form, but I’m holding on to the word early. I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period.”

She’s scheduled to perform at London’s Summertime Ball on June 15th, but after that, she’s stepping back from the spotlight to undergo surgery. And she’s handling it with her signature grit and a dash of comic relief.

“It’s a very dramatic way to get a boob job,” she joked. “I will come back with massive [boobs] and more music.”

She even noted she’ll be able to keep her own nipples—because if you can’t laugh a little in tough times, what can you do?

Whether or not she was serious about the enhanced assets, one thing is certain: Jessie J plans to return stronger than ever, and she’s not letting cancer dim her light—or her sound.

Her openness is already resonating with fans around the world, turning what could have been a somber announcement into a moment of resilience, self-love, and bold honesty. In true Jessie fashion, she’s not just fighting—she’s doing it with flair.

Here’s to a speedy recovery and an even bigger comeback. Boobs optional. Music mandatory.