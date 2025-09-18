Jimmy Kimmel Live Yanked Off Air After Controversial Remarks on Charlie Kirk Incident

In a jaw-dropping move that’s rocking the television world, ABC has yanked ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ off the air indefinitely. The network’s decision comes hot on the heels of a major controversy sparked by comments Jimmy Kimmel made following the shocking murder of political commentator Charlie Kirk.

The late-night host found himself in hot water after he misidentified Kirk’s alleged killer as a MAGA Republican. Kimmel’s explosive remarks ignited a firestorm, as he stated, “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

In the chaotic aftermath of Kirk’s murder, misinformation was spreading like wildfire across the nation, with both sides of the political divide scrambling to pin the killer’s ideology on their opponents. As tensions soared, ABC faced mounting pressure from affiliates to take action. Nexstar, which owns over 200 TV stations nationwide, including about two dozen ABC affiliates, decided to pre-empt the show. At least one other station group also threatened to follow suit.

The controversy even caught the attention of FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, who threatened to take regulatory action over Kimmel’s controversial remarks.

In a move that surprised absolutely no one, former President Donald Trump weighed in on the matter, offering his congratulations to ABC for what he called their “courage.” He took the opportunity to take a jab at Kimmel, saying, “Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible.”

The hiatus of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ raises concerns about the implications for free speech in the media industry. As the dust settles, everyone is left wondering: will this be a temporary setback for Kimmel, or is the curtain closing on his late-night career? Only time will tell, but the unfolding drama is nothing short of a blockbuster.