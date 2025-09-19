Jimmy Kimmel Seeks to Exit ABC Contract for a Colbert Cameo

In the glitzy world of late-night television, where the spotlight never dims, it seems that Jimmy Kimmel is ready to make a bold move. Rumor has it that the beloved host of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ is looking for a way to break free from his contract with ABC. This shocking development comes amidst whispers of him seeking to guest star on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ before the iconic show takes its final bow.

A reliable source close to the situation revealed, “This is the last straw, and Jimmy is now looking to break his relationship with ABC forever.” The reasons behind this dramatic decision are not entirely clear, but insiders suggest that Kimmel is not one to go quietly into the night. “Jimmy said he’s going to fight this, not even because he cares so much for the show, although he does, but because he cares about the precedent,” the source added.

Kimmel’s desire to appear on Stephen Colbert’s show adds another layer of intrigue to this unfolding drama. The camaraderie and competition between late-night hosts have always been a spectacle in itself, and Kimmel’s potential appearance on Colbert’s stage could be a historic moment for fans and industry insiders alike.

The plot thickens with sightings of Kimmel visiting his lawyer’s office just yesterday, fueling speculation that he’s gearing up for a legal battle with the television giant. While ABC has yet to comment on these developments, the entertainment world is abuzz with anticipation.

As fans eagerly await more news, the question remains: What will Jimmy Kimmel’s next move be? Will he succeed in his quest to break free from ABC and make his mark on ‘The Late Show’? One thing’s for sure, whatever happens next, it’s bound to keep audiences riveted.